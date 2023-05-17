 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

S. Korea to up seafood exports to $4.5b by 2027

By Yonhap
Published : May 17, 2023 - 09:27       Updated : May 17, 2023 - 09:27
(123rf)
(123rf)

South Korea will penetrate deeper into the global seafood market with the goal of exporting $4.5 billion worth of goods in the sector by 2027, the oceans ministry said Wednesday.

The amount represents around a 50 percent rise from a record high of $3.15 billion tallied in 2022, on the back of the global popularity of "gim" and abalone, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Gim, or dried seaweed, is usually roasted with sesame oil and fine salt, and served as a side dish in Korean dining.

The ministry said South Korea plans to foster new mainstay export products in the seafood industry, such as fish cake, sea mustard and salmon, while maintaining the competitiveness of gim and other existing leaders.

South Korea will support efforts to develop ready-to-eat meals or health supplements utilizing seafood as well, it added.

Other plans include rolling out marketing projects in connection to the popularity of Korean entertainment content overseas and designating a special district at major ports where companies can import, process and export seafood products.

South Korea will also increase the number of seafood businesses with an export volume of $10 million or higher to 100, compared with the current estimate of 63, the oceans ministry added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114