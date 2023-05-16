Off-duty police officer saves toddler's life

An off-duty police officer on Saturday saved a three-year-old child by performing CPR in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province.

As he headed to work on Saturday at around 1 p.m., police officer Lee Do-Kyeong of Youngwol Police Station heard a woman crying in front of a store in Yeongwol-eup, the downtown area of Yeongwol-gun.

The woman ran out of the store holding her unconscious son, and while the child's father attempted CPR, the father was trembling too much to be effective, according to news reports.

Lee, who was on his way to work, approached them and began performing CPR on the child himself, after asking onlookers to call 119 emergency services.

The child regained consciousness after Lee performed CPR for about 2 minutes, and then he was taken to a hospital in Wonju, Gangwon Province by the emergency personnel responding to the call. The boy is reportedly in stable condition.

“It was fruitful that I could save someone's life through what I learned in occupational training,” said Lee.

“I will do my best to save people’s lives,” he added.