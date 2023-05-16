 Back To Top
Life&Style

Focus New York 2023 kicks off this week with some 40 galleries

By Park Yuna
Published : May 16, 2023 - 16:26       Updated : May 16, 2023 - 16:26
Kocoon d‘Art is displayed on a 3D billboard in New York as part of the promotions for Focus New York 2023, to be held from Thursday to Sunday. (Courtesy of Kocoon d ‘Art)
Kocoon d‘Art is displayed on a 3D billboard in New York as part of the promotions for Focus New York 2023, to be held from Thursday to Sunday. (Courtesy of Kocoon d ‘Art)

Seoul-based gallery Kocoon d‘Art will participate in Focus New York 2023, scheduled from Thursday to Sunday, at Chelsea Industrial in New York City. The fair is part of New York Art Week which features two global art fairs, TEFAF New York Art Fair and Frieze New York.

Focus New York 2023 will include some 40 galleries including Kocoon d‘Art, which will present Korean artists Choi Wool-ga, Kim Hong-nyun and Hong Purume at the fair. The paintings will include Choi’s "Brooklyn Born," series as well as an ink painting created on "hwaseonji" -- Korean traditional paper made from plant fibers -- depicting elements of western landscapes.

Launched by curator Hong Lee in 2019, Focus New York 2023 will be held within a three-minute walk from Frieze New York. The art fair has expanded its presence in Europe with editions in Porto, Portugal, the Saatchi Gallery in London and most recently at Carrousel du Louvre in France, according to the fair organizer.

Focus New York 2023 will feature talk programs including “The coexistence between traditional art and digital art,” and “Revolutionizing the art industry with NFT auctions.” The art fair was advertised on the Time Square 3D billboard above the Edition Hotel from May 8 to 14, featuring a number of digital artworks. Focus London 2023 will be held from Oct.4 to 7.

Kocoon d‘Art was founded by Catalina S. Lee in 2015 as an art consulting company and is headquartered at Lotte World Tower in Seoul.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
