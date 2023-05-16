[Survive & Thrive] Reasons to forgo cash for bus fare

The sight of a bus passenger paying their fare with cash is dying out in South Korea nowadays.

There are several reasons for this. Cashless payments, via Tmoney cards, credit cards or mobile payment options, are not just more convenient but safer, as the conductor can focus only on driving, which can help improve the safety of everyone on the bus.

Also, cashless payments save you money -- quite a lot, in fact, if you transfer between buses and/or subways. The country’s free transfer benefits only apply to cashless payments.

Lastly, there are many buses that do not take cash.

As of April, roughly a quarter of all Seoul buses are now “no cash buses,” as are all the buses in the city of Daejeon. Other major cities like Daegu and Busan are mulling over whether to follow suit.