Actor Yoo Ah-in attends police questioning over alleged drug use

Actor Yoo Ah-in showed up before police Tuesday for his second round of questioning over allegations of illegal drug use, five days after he canceled his scheduled appearance, citing the presence of too many reporters.

The 37-year-old actor arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 9 a.m. to undergo interrogation, with the inquiry expected to focus on the types and quantities of drugs he allegedly consumed, the source of the narcotics and the possible involvement of accomplices.

The actor declined to comment when asked by reporters if he denies the allegations.

Yoo, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, rose to international fame for his role in the widely acclaimed Netflix series "Hellbound."

Yoo was initially scheduled to appear last Thursday. While he arrived near the police agency that day, he abruptly canceled his attendance and returned home, saying there were an excessive number of reporters present.

On Monday, the police warned of seeking to arrest him if he continues to refuse questioning.

Yoo is under investigation over suspected use of five different illegal drugs for non-medical purposes: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, which is an insomnia medication.

Police will decide whether to request an arrest warrant against Yoo after the questioning, officials said. (Yonhap)