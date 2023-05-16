 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Actor Yoo Ah-in attends police questioning over alleged drug use

By Yonhap
Published : May 16, 2023 - 11:41       Updated : May 16, 2023 - 11:41
Actor Yoo Ah-in (Yoo Ah-in's Instagram)
Actor Yoo Ah-in (Yoo Ah-in's Instagram)

Actor Yoo Ah-in showed up before police Tuesday for his second round of questioning over allegations of illegal drug use, five days after he canceled his scheduled appearance, citing the presence of too many reporters.

The 37-year-old actor arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 9 a.m. to undergo interrogation, with the inquiry expected to focus on the types and quantities of drugs he allegedly consumed, the source of the narcotics and the possible involvement of accomplices.

The actor declined to comment when asked by reporters if he denies the allegations.

Yoo, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, rose to international fame for his role in the widely acclaimed Netflix series "Hellbound."

Yoo was initially scheduled to appear last Thursday. While he arrived near the police agency that day, he abruptly canceled his attendance and returned home, saying there were an excessive number of reporters present.

On Monday, the police warned of seeking to arrest him if he continues to refuse questioning.

Yoo is under investigation over suspected use of five different illegal drugs for non-medical purposes: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, which is an insomnia medication.

Police will decide whether to request an arrest warrant against Yoo after the questioning, officials said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114