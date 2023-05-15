Man beats mother to death for refusing to let him move out

A man in his 30s was sentenced to seven years in prison for beating his mother to death because she refused to allow him to move out, according to legal professionals and media reports Sunday.

The man assaulted his mother in January after she refused her son’s request to move out of the house. The mother reportedly suffered severe bodily injuries, sustaining broken ribs and a ruptured left kidney.

She was sent to a nearby hospital and treated herself in emergency care, but later died from excessive bleeding.

The court convicted the man of assaulting a parent, resulting in death.

The court added that the ruling was made in light of the fact that he had turned himself in to the police. It also took into account the man's epilepsy and experience of a difficult childhood.

The killer was reportedly under trial for allegedly assaulting his mother in 2019.