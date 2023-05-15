 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Ruling party to launch own investigation team over opposition lawmaker's cryptocurrency scandal

By Yonhap
Published : May 15, 2023 - 10:51       Updated : May 15, 2023 - 10:51
Democratic Party Rep. Kim Nam-kuk heads to his office in the National Assembly compound in Seoul on Sunday, shortly before announcing his departure from the party on Facebook. (Yonhap)
Democratic Party Rep. Kim Nam-kuk heads to his office in the National Assembly compound in Seoul on Sunday, shortly before announcing his departure from the party on Facebook. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party said Monday it plans to launch an internal task force to look into suspicions surrounding cryptocurrency dealings of opposition lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk.

Kim has come under fire following revelations he owned around 800,000 Wemix coins in 2021, worth around 6 billion won ($4.5 million), a significant amount inconsistent with his frugal image. Suspicions have arisen over where the money came from and whether he used insider information.

The first-term lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party has also faced allegations he traded cryptocurrency coins while he was attending at least two meetings of the judiciary committee of the National Assembly, which took place in May and November of last year.

Kim quit the DP on Sunday, saying he does not want to become a burden to the party. That led to the suspension of the party's fact-finding probe and an ethics investigation of Kim.

The PPP's special task force, set to launch Tuesday, will be comprised of around 10 members, including PPP lawmakers and outside experts with special knowledge on digital assets.

Rep. Kim Sung-won and Rep. Yun Chang-hyeon, who also heads the special committee on digital assets, will lead the investigation team, the lawmaker said.

Such a move reflects the PPP's willingness to take the matter into their own hands following Kim's departure. The PPP argues the DP's probe against Kim will be insufficient, as it has no authority to conduct an investigation into an independent lawmaker.

Kim has been claiming his innocence, saying he will fight against numerous news reports that he claims were based on false information.

In a separate move, the task force will also look into seeing whether there were any lobbying against lawmakers from the gaming industry regarding P2E, or play-to-earn, coins. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114