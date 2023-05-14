Govt., ruling party to meet Monday over hike in electricity, gas rates for Q2

The government and the ruling People Power Party will hold a consultative meeting this week to decide on a hike in electricity and gas rates for the second quarter, officials said Sunday.

The meeting will be held Monday to decide on the extent of an increase in electricity rates, which has been postponed for more than a month, according to officials from the ruling party.

The government and the ruling party "tentatively" decided to raise the electricity rates by 8 won ($0.01) per kilowatt hour, higher than the expected 7 won increase, a People Power Party official told Yonhap News Agency.

The meeting comes as the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. announced self-rescue measures worth 25.7 trillion won last week, including asset sales and a freeze in wages, in a bid to improve its financial soundness amid snowballing losses caused by soaring energy costs.

The government raised electricity rates for the first quarter by 13.1 won per kilowatt hour, the sharpest hike in about four decades, in a move to help KEPCO narrow its losses.