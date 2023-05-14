[Beyond Earth] KAI poised to repeat success with satellite exports

The consecutive successes of South Korea’s Nuri rocket and Danuri lunar orbiter opened a new space era for the country’s space road map last year. The Korean government and President Yoon Suk Yeol set out ambitious goals of landing on the moon in 2032 and on Mars in 2045, signaling the beginning of the space economy. Korea Aerospace Industries, which has played an essential role in the country’s recent space milestones, is now aiming to expand its space businesses with a focus on large satellites.

“Most of the spotlight has been on the aircraft sector, so many people do not know that KAI has been taking part in all satellites that were built for the country’s public services. We are developing mid- to large-sized satellites weighing 500 kilograms, 1 ton, 1.5 tons and 3.5 tons,” Lee Chang-han, head of KAI’s space system department, told The Korea Herald in an interview at KAI headquarters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province on May 9.

While Korea’s private satellite sector has concentrated on developing smaller satellites, KAI has played a crucial role in the country-led efforts in building eight Korea Multi-purpose satellites, also known as KOMPSATs, so far. Although the state-funded Korea Aerospace Research Institute has taken the leading role in the KOMPSAT projects, KAI practically made the development possible as it assembled the main part of the satellites.

“The government decided to give the leading role in developing next-generation medium-sized satellites to the private sector in 2015. KAI got the designation. The first satellite project was jointly developed with KARI. From the second satellite, we began to take charge,” said Lee.

KAI’s space center, which opened in August 2020, is capable of building six 1.5-ton-satellites at once with over 500 R&D personnel working at the facility. The space center is the single largest R&D site in the country, according to the official.