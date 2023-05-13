 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

Choo highlights role of MDBs in tackling poverty in developing nations

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2023 - 15:41       Updated : May 13, 2023 - 15:41
South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (Yonhap)
South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (Yonhap)

South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho emphasized the importance of multilateral development banks' role in tackling poverty in developing nations at a Group of Seven ministerial meeting, the ministry said Saturday.

Choo made the remark during a session at the G-7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata, northwest of Tokyo, which closed Saturday after a three-day run, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Asia's No. 4 economy participated in the G-7 gathering for the first time since 2008. Other nonmember countries invited to the meeting were India, Brazil, Indonesia, Comoros and Singapore.

During the session, Choo said the role of MDBs is crucial for developing countries that lack fundraising capabilities, and that such banks should have sufficient funds to address their debt issues.

Choo also pointed out advanced nations need to share their experiences in terms of technology and policy with developing countries, noting South Korea has been operating the Knowledge Sharing Program since 2004.

The finance minister added various parties among the public and private sectors, and global organizations should cooperate to offer high-quality infrastructure in developing nations, taking the example of South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

Seoul launched the EDCF program in 1987 to help other developing countries with their basic infrastructure.

On the margins of the visit, Choo also met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, although the ministry did not provide details of their discussion.

During his meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the two exchanged opinions on the latest trend in global inflation sparked by the food and energy crisis.

Choo asked Giorgetti to seek cooperation in global agenda, including the supply chain, free trade and green transition, the ministry added.

The finance minister also met his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, to discuss ways to share policy experiences in a wide array of areas, including labor, pension and education.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114