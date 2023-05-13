 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Twins homecoming day

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 13, 2023 - 14:24       Updated : May 13, 2023 - 14:24

TWINS HOMECOMING DAY -- Quadruplets stood side by side, holding hands at the "Twins Plus Homecoming Day" event held at the Seoul National University playground on Saturday. The Seoul National University Medical Research Center invited families with multiple pregnancies, including twins or more, who were delivered at the hospital, and opened a one-day amusement park. Professor Jeon Jong-kwan of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology explained that the purpose of the event was to have a positive impact on childbirth culture in an era of low birthrate. (Yonhap)



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
