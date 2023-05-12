Man breaks woman's nose for allegedly snubbing his friend

According to Gangnam Police, an unidentified suspect is accused of punching the female victim around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul. The attack resulted in a broken nose, requiring six weeks of medical treatment.

A man suspected of breaking a woman's nose after she refused to give her phone number to his friend has been booked by the police in Seoul on Thursday. He is being questioned for assault charges.

Surveillance footage revealed by a local news outlet showed a man talking to the female victim and turning away, after which another man dashed toward her and punched her. The video also showed the attacker exchanging words with the victim's acquaintances, who rushed to her side after she fell to the ground.

In a media interview, the victim said that after she turned down the man who first approached her, his friend suddenly appeared and threw the punch.

Inflicting bodily injury on another person is punisheable by up to seven years in prison, or 10 million won ($7,500) under South Korea's Criminal Act.