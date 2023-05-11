[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Mayfield Hotel Seoul hosts wine fair Dionysus Mayfield Hotel Seoul is hosting Dionysus, Seoul's third-largest wine fair, in an expansive 800-square-meter spring garden. The event showcases a selection of over 200 wines, from light, everyday varietals to cult wines with guidance from the hotel's sommelier. Attendees get unlimited wine tastings complemented by gourmet pairings such as peppercorn chop steak and Penang rice noodles, served directly at the table. The event -- featuring performances by the brass band Party Brass and the multi-fusion band Real Players -- will take place on May 20 and 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission, which includes wine tasting and welcome snacks, is 35,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 2660-9040.

Grand Hyatt Seoul's Poolside BBQ offers South American dining Grand Hyatt Seoul's Poolside Barbecue opens from May 13 to Oct. 3, serving Peruvian grilled dishes, signature cocktails and desserts by chef Daniel Chave. The main grill station includes pollo a la brasa, charcoal-grilled skewers, and barbecued whole pigs with crackling skin. The dessert station features tres leches and arroz con leche. An all-you-can-drink package includes pisco and cold draft beers, wines and soft drinks. Dinner starts at 138,000 won for adults and 69,000 won for children aged 12 and above. The Drink Package costs 178,000 won for adults for 90 minutes. For reservations, call (02) 797-1234.

Jeju Haevichi offers oceanview Brunch & Breeze package Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju is introducing a Brunch & Breeze package for an ocean getaway until Sept. 30. The package offers a brunch buffet for two at Sumora, an all-day dining restaurant with an ocean view. The brunch menu includes dishes such as grilled lamb ribs, escargot and German-style pig's feet. Guests can also enjoy a one-night stay in a hotel or resort room and access to an indoor or outdoor pool with panoramic ocean views. The package starts at 317,000 won and includes a 10 percent discount and two free Americanos upon signing up for a membership on the Haevichi website and making a reservation. A complimentary brunch buffet for one child is available in May, and a Seabreeze beach bag is available in June. For more information, call (064) 780-9000.

Grand Josun Busan introduces Ah-puh, My Playground! kids package Grand Josun Busan is launching the Ah-puh, My Playground! package centered around children's experiences. The package features a one-night stay in a themed room, with a choice of forest, sea and sky themes. The experience includes an interactive water play set with waterproof posters and eco-friendly sponges for bathtime fun. Rooms feature child-friendly amenities such as bathrobes, slippers and bath sets. Young guests can also appreciate tailored amenities, a curated lending library for baby essentials, and an “Aria Kids” menu at the buffet restaurant. The package is available until Aug. 31, with prices starting at 260,000 won. For reservations and inquiries, call (051) 922-5000.