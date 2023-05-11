 Back To Top
우리은행
Finance

Seoul shares down for 3rd day despite eased US inflation

By Yonhap
Published : May 11, 2023 - 16:15       Updated : May 11, 2023 - 16:15
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares ended lower to extend their losing streak to a third day Thursday as investors remain watchful on whether the US Federal Reserve will put its policy rate on hold next month following improved US inflation data. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 5.51 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,491.00.

Trading volume was moderate at 635.97 million shares worth 8.82 trillion won ($6.6 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 502 to 356.

Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 84.4 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 84 billion won.

Much-anticipated US consumer price data matched market expectations, but investors remain cautious about the Fed's decision in the next rate-decision meeting in June to take a cue in reorganizing their portfolios, analysts said.

The US central bank raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage point to a range of 5-5.25 percent, the 10th consecutive hike since March 2022.

In Seoul, tech and energy stocks were lead decliners.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.6 percent to 64,200 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.7 percent to 86,300 won, leading refiner SK Innovation Co. dropped 1.2 percent to 178,200 won, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 2.3 percent to 553,000 won.

Among gainers, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. rose 0.7 percent to 22,800 won, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. climbed 2.9 percent to 52,500 won, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. gained 0.5 percent to 19,340 won.

The local currency ended at 1,326.30 won against the US dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

