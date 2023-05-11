 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

3-way summit likely on May 21 in Hiroshima: reports

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 11, 2023 - 14:42       Updated : May 11, 2023 - 14:42

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands at the Korea-Japan summit meeting held at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands at the Korea-Japan summit meeting held at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol may hold a bilateral talk with Japan as well as a trilateral summit with the US and Japan on May 21, the final day of a G-7 summit in Hiroshima, according to Japanese media outlets on Thursday.

According to the news report, the Japanese government plans to strengthen trilateral cooperation in the security sector and speed up the normalization of Korea-Japan relations through the summits. If a Korea-Japan summit takes place on the last day of the G-7 summit, the leaders of the two countries will be meeting for the third time in just over two months. They met on March 16 in Tokyo and May 7 in Seoul.

The summit is expected to be held on the same day Yoon and Kishida together pay their respects at a memorial stone for Korean victims of the atomic bomb attack at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. About 100,000 Koreans lived in Hiroshima in 1945. It is estimated that about 30,000 Koreans died from the atomic bombing.

No previous Korean president has visited the memorial monument for Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima. Among Japanese prime ministers, Keizo Obuchi visited the shrine in 1999.

At the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, nuclear disarmament and the situation in Ukraine are expected to be discussed. Sankei reported that the Japanese government is considering holding a press conference in the Peace Park after the summit.

According to diplomatic sources, Japanese Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso arrived in Seoul on Wednesday evening to meet with Yoon to show his support for the ongoing efforts to improve bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114