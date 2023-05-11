Blackpink Lisa earns two more Guinness World Records

Blackpink's Lisa racked up two more Guinness World Records, YG Entertainment said Thursday.

According to YG Entertainment, Lisa's solo album "Lalisa" has won the Guinness World Record for the first album by a K-pop solo artist to amass a billion streams on Spotify.

"Lalisa" is the Blackpink rapper's debut solo album which was released in September 2021 and consists of two songs, "Lalisa" and "Money."

YG said the Thai singer earned another global record as the fastest female K-pop soloist to rack up a billion accumulated streams with her songs. There are three songs listed under Lisa's name on Spotify, including her collaborative single "SG" by DJ Snake.

With these latest additions, Lisa now holds seven Guinness World Records, the most for a K-pop solo singer.

Lisa set her first record in 2021 when the music video for "Lalisa" logged 73.6 million views on YouTube in just a day of release, becoming the platform's most-watched video by a solo artist in 24 hours and the most-watched video by a solo K-pop singer in 24 hours.

She garnered three more records last year, two with her landmark feats at the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards, where she became the first K-pop solo winner for the best K-pop prize in both award shows, as well as for becoming the most followed K-pop artist on Instagram.

Her group Blackpink also holds 21 Guinness World Records, with the latest one added in April when the quartet's YouTube channel became the most-viewed music channel on the platform.

Meanwhile, Lisa is currently on the Asian leg of Blackpink's world tour "Born Pink," which began in October in Seoul. The band will travel to France and four stadiums in the US next, before flying to London in July to headline the British Summer Time festival.