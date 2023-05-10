[Photo News] Portable green energy

BMW Korea Future Fund will offer an opportunity to check out the German automaker's green energy technology at the upcoming Seoul Safety Festival taking place from Thursday through Saturday in Yeouido Park, the nonprofit organization said Wednesday. The nonprofit will display its Next Green To-Go mobile energy storage system, which uses electric vehicle batteries, to show the importance and different ways of using eco-friendly energy. The German luxury carmaker set up the fund in 2011 to carry out corporate social contribution activities in a systematic and professional manner.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com