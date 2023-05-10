Korean Heritage Campaign highlights 10 heritage routes

The 2023 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign, which aims to help people discover the country's cultural heritage and natural attractions, kicked off Tuesday.
Marking the campaign's fourth year, the Cultural Heritage Administration and Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation jointly unveiled 10 routes that go through 76 destinations in Korea during a press conference held in Seoul, Tuesday. The destinations include UNESCO World Heritage sites and those listed as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in Korea.
The cultural heritage routes include the Golden Era Route, which goes through Gyeongju and Andong, in North Gyeongsang Province, and the Folk Music Route, which winds through through North Jeolla Province to Gochang, Namwon and Imsil. Visitors can also explore areas where Namdo-sori performances, a branch of traditional Korean music known for its melodic compositions and dramatic singing, can be found.
The Mythic Landscape Route encompasses the natural attractions of Jeju Island while seowon, or Confucian academies of Joseon, are found along the Korean Confucian Academy Route.
The campaign's renewed Cultural Heritage Passport, with which visitors can use to collect stamps at designated heritage locations, will also include Korail travel centers this year. A lucky-draw event will choose 10 travelers who have completed their stamp collection for a chance to visit the Korean heritage promotion site in Los Angeles, in August.
This year's campaign goes beyond Korea to span Tokyo, Los Angeles and London, as well as in the online spaces, said Choi Eung-chon, head of the CHA. Various K-pop performances and exhibitions on Korean cultural heritage are scheduled throughout the year.
A "gungjungbyeonggwa" program, which introduces Joseon royal court desserts and tea, will be held in Tokyo in May and Los Angeles in August. A promotional cultural heritage booth will be set up in Los Angeles during KCON 2023, from Aug. 18 to 20.
A media art exhibition, K-pop and Korean traditional music performances will take place in London in November to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Britain.
Updates on this year’s heritage travel programs can be found on the KCHF website and its social media platforms.