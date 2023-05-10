Korean Heritage Campaign highlights 10 heritage routes

The 2023 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign, which aims to help people discover the country's cultural heritage and natural attractions, kicked off Tuesday.

Marking the campaign's fourth year, the Cultural Heritage Administration and Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation jointly unveiled 10 routes that go through 76 destinations in Korea during a press conference held in Seoul, Tuesday. The destinations include UNESCO World Heritage sites and those listed as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in Korea.

The cultural heritage routes include the Golden Era Route, which goes through Gyeongju and Andong, in North Gyeongsang Province, and the Folk Music Route, which winds through through North Jeolla Province to Gochang, Namwon and Imsil. Visitors can also explore areas where Namdo-sori performances, a branch of traditional Korean music known for its melodic compositions and dramatic singing, can be found.

The Mythic Landscape Route encompasses the natural attractions of Jeju Island while seowon, or Confucian academies of Joseon, are found along the Korean Confucian Academy Route.