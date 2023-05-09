Celltrion chairman apologizes over out-of-wedlock children controversy

Seo Jung-jin, the founder and chairman of South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion, made an official apology to its shareholders regarding the controversy over his children born out of wedlock via a statement posted on Celltrion’s official website on Monday.

“Though my personal issues released through the media may not all be true, I sincerely apologize for causing an irreparable disappointment to our shareholders with my past follies and reckless behavior,” the statement read.

“I will humbly endure it without avoiding any reprimand,” Seo said, while asking for all the criticism to be pointed towards him and not the company's employees.

“I will do my best not to damage the company value by fully carrying out the duties our shareholders have given to me, and will stay humble with deep self-reflection for the rest of my life," Seo added.

At the same time, the chairman repeatedly apologized to Celltrion’s shareholders for causing concern with his personal issues.

Recently, it came to light that two of Seo’s children, who were born out of wedlock, filed a lawsuit with the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon Family Court in 2021, and were registered as legal daughters when mediation was established in November of the same year.

In the process, it was also reported that Seo filed a complaint against the birth mother of the same daughters for blackmail and defamation to Seoul Gangnam Police Station.

Seo’s recent statement is viewed as an attempt to appease investors concerned about the inheritance dispute and the possibility of a governance change in the Celltrion owner's family after the extramarital affair controversy, according to an industry analysis.

Despite the concerns over Seo's personal life, shares of Celltrion climbed 5.79 percent to close at 171,800 won ($129) on Tuesday, apparently due to its strong financial performance in the first quarter, data for which was released on Monday.

Its operating profit on a consolidated basis in the first three months stood at 182 billion won, an increase of 41.06 percent compared to the same period last year, when sales increased by 12.42 percent to 597 billion won, and net profit increased by 37.81 percent to 167 billion won.