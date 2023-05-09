Hyundai Motor pledges W2tr to boost EV production at home

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (second from right) attends a briefing during his visit to a Hyundai Motor plant in the southeastern coastal city of Ulsan on Tuesday. (The Ministry of Economy and Finance)

South Korea's finance minister on Tuesday vowed all-out support for the future mobility industry and to bolster competitiveness upon his visit to Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan plant.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho called on automakers to make aggressive investments as the government is ready to offer tax incentives for facility investment in the electric vehicle sector.

Choo’s visit comes after the finance minister earlier in the day announced that firms investing in EV facilities would be given tax incentives, just like other “national strategic technologies” such as chips, batteries and vaccines.

Big corporations that make investments into EV production facilities will be entitled to tax credits of up to 25 percent from as early as June. For mid- and small-sized firms, the rate will be set at up to 35 percent.

During his visit to the site of the upcoming plant, Choo said EV exports continued to log record highs, supporting the vitality of the Korean economy at a time the country’s outbound shipments struggle to rebound due to declining semiconductor demand.

In the first quarter, Korea’s exports of automobiles jumped 41 percent from a year ago -- a record for the three-month period -- as demand for higher-end vehicles and eco-friendly cars increased, according to data released by the Korea Customs Service.

Hyundai Motor Group will “contribute to strengthening Korea's role as an innovation hub for the future global automobile industry through large-scale investments,” it said in a statement.

The plant, which will be dedicated to manufacturing EVs, will be Hyundai Motor’s new domestic production line in 2025, taking over the role from its Asan plant established in 1996. Some 2 trillion won ($1.5 million) will be injected and construction will begin in earnest in the fourth quarter of this year.

The construction of the new EV plant is part of the auto giant’s plan to invest 21 trillion won in the domestic EV sector and produce 1.44 million EVs. Production on South Korean soil would account for about 45 percent of the company’s total EV production worldwide by 2030.

“The expansion of electric vehicle production lines promoted by Hyundai Motor Group is expected to be an essential prerequisite for the creation of an electric vehicle industry ecosystem, and to lead a virtuous cycle to enhance the competitiveness of related industries,” the group said.

Hyundai Motor Group also vowed to strengthen the domestic electric vehicle parts supply chain along with the establishment of the EV-dedicated plant, and to aim to be a global hub that leads innovation in the future automobile industry.

“In the midst of a period of transformation in the automobile industry, such as accelerating electrification, we closely cooperate with electric vehicle parts companies to support the advancement of the Korean automobile industry,” the group said.