Entertainment

Seventeen hits No. 2 on Billboard albums chart

By Choi Ji-won
Published : May 9, 2023 - 14:45       Updated : May 9, 2023 - 14:45
Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)
Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen continues to write history with its 10th EP, "FML," with the album landing at No. 2 on Billboard's main albums chart.

The US music publisher on Monday announced the chart placing, which beats the groups previous best performance, when it hit No. 4 with its fourth LP-reissue "Sector 17" in July 2022.

Since its debut on the chart at No. 15 with eighth EP "Your Choice" in 2021, all of Seventeen's albums made it into the chart and set highs every time. The ninth EP "Attaca" landed at No. 13 in August 2021, followed by the fourth LP "Face the Sun" at No. 7 in June 2022.

"FML" came out on April 24. The album is a six-track package fronted by two title songs, "F-ck My Life" and "Super."

The EP became the first album globally to rack up over three million copies in sales on its first day. It went onto tally 4,550,214 copies in total in the first week, setting a new first-week sales record by a K-pop album.

Seventeen which debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015 with its first EP "17 Carat." In July 2021, the 13 members re-signed with the label.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
