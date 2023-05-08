K-pop's 5th gen kicks off with boy band rush

K-pop is entering a new era, with rookie boy bands rushing to open doors.

The fourth generation of K-pop groups, mainly defined by those who debuted from 2019 to 2022, saw the flourishing of girl groups. From aespa to Ive, NewJeans, Le Sserafim and Itzy, unique and talented groups reigned on the stage and charts during those years.

But trends come and go, and it appears boy bands may be in vogue again.

One of the most anticipated groups from the next generation is the string of new boy bands set to debut under Hybe, the multi-label company known for big names such as BTS, Seventeen, NewJeans and Enhypen.

Hybe is slated to launch four new boy bands this year alone.

Hybe's first offering is to be KOZ Entertainment's first idol group, Boynextdoor. While not much has been unveiled about the band, the six-piece act will debut on May 30 with single "Who!"

Pledis Entertainment is also set to unveil a new boy band this year. The group will be the first new male idol group from the label in eight years since Seventeen.

BeLift Lab, under which Enhypen was formed through Mnet's audition show "I-Land" in 2020, is set to air the show's second season in the latter half of 2023 and debut a boy band through it.