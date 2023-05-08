Kishida asks businesses to 'act first' to bolster economic ties with Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a closed-door meeting with heads of South Korea's six major business lobby groups in Seoul on Monday. (KCCI)

"We did not go over details (on topics regarding chips and batteries), but talked broadly about economic pressures and the supply chain," the KCCI chief said.

While the discussion came short of addressing details over bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor sector, participants discussed the need to come up with joint measures to respond to global supply chain disruption, Chey said.

"The prime minister told us many good things. He asked for companies of both countries to act first to promote economic cooperation," Chey told reporters after the meeting.

Kim Yoon, the chairman of Samyang Holdings and head of the Korea-Japan Economic Association, also joined the conference.

The heads of six lobby groups attending the event were the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Chairman Chey Tae-won, who is also the chairman of SK Group; Federation of Korean Industries Acting Chairman Kim Byong-joon; Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik; Korea International Trade Association Chairman Koo Ja-yeol; Korea Federation of SMEs Chairman Kim Ki-moon; and Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea Chairman Choi Jin-shik.

Attending the closed-door meeting on the second day of his two-day visit to Seoul, Kishida also requested businesses to lead efforts in boosting the two countries' economic partnership.

From top left: Korea International Trade Association Chairman Koo Ja-yeol; Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, who is also the chairman of SK Group; and Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea Chairman Choi Jin-shik. From bottom left: Korea Federation of SMEs Chairman Kim Ki-moon; Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik; and Federation of Korean Industries Acting Chairman Kim Byong-joon. (Yonhap)

Kim of the FKI said they talked comprehensively on bolstering economic cooperation between South Korea and Japan.

"We agreed that now that the ground is set (for cooperation), all governments, business circles and companies should make an effort together," Kim said.

"We also agreed the two countries should work together to explore business opportunities in third countries, especially in the fields of resources and energy," Kim added.

They also went over the progress promised by the establishment of a future partnership fund by the countries'two biggest groups respectively, the FKI and the Japan Business Federation, commonly known as Keidanren.

"I asked for Kishida's support on the future partnership fund. We are talking with Keidanren, and I believe the operation committee will be established within a couple of days," Kim added.

The two business groups had announced the initiative on the occasion of the summit between Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kishida in Tokyo in March.

Korea's small- and medium-sized enterprises in the material, parts and equipment sector wish for smooth trade with their Japanese counterparts, the Korea Federation of SMEs chairman said.

"Japan stands ahead in original technology, and there will be a lot of benefits for both sides when we (SMEs) take the parts and materials produced by Japan to manufacture products for conglomerates that are then exported," Kim added.

Monday's meeting is a follow-up to a Korea-Japan business roundtable hosted by the FKI in March, on the sidelines of the Yoon-Kishida Tokyo summit.

Lobby groups released statements welcoming the agreements Yoon and Kishida made during their summit in Seoul on Sunday. At the summit, Kishida confirmed that the Japanese government was in the process of reinstating Korea to its “white list” of trusted trading partners which would also confer preferential export treatment.

The two leaders agreed to make joint efforts to promote cooperation in industries including semiconductors, materials, parts and equipment. They will also support joint research opportunities in advanced technology sectors including space, quantum technology, artificial intelligence and biopharmaceuticals.

"Japan's decision to put Korea back onto its list of white list nations will bring a great synergy for the industry of the two countries," KCCI said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the latest summit will provide opportunities for collaboration.

The KCCI also noted how it has launched a Korea-Japan economic cooperation study group, gathering companies from the two countries to explore business opportunities together.

The Korea Federation of SMEs also said the latest Korea-Japan summit will push for the countries to come up with joint measures "to handle escalating competition for global hegemony," and called for detailed action plans.

After meeting with Rep. Chung Jin-suk, the head of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, and Yun Ho-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea earlier in the day, Kishida wrapped up his two-day trip and returned to Japan.