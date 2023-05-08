[Hello Hangeul] Hard truth about Korean dream

A recruiter for a Korean company interviews a job seeker at the 2022 Job Fair for International Students hosted by the state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) at COEX, Seoul, Oct. 21, 2022. (KOTRA)

As their knowledge and understanding of Korea, its culture and language deepen, some Korean learners choose to come to Korea to pursue further studies at Korean universities or graduate schools, with the hopes of starting a career and life here.

Some of these foreign students, however, end up giving up on their Korean dream or even become illegal immigrants, unable to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Visas and job opportunities are limited, which leads many students to feel that, regardless of the efforts they put into studying here, Korea does not welcome them or want them to say.

Dream vs reality

Vlada Ten, a 26-year-old graduate student from Uzbekistan, is fluent in Korean, but says it’s difficult to get a job at a Korean company.

“This is my last semester (as a graduate student). I have been submitting applications to multiple Korean clothing companies, but couldn’t get accepted into any of them,” Ten recently told The Korea Herald.

Ten added that visa issues are a major hurdle when it comes to landing a job in Korea.

“Most foreign graduate students hold a D-2 visa, or study visa, for stays of up to two years, which bans them from working full-time. So many foreign job seekers like me, who are about to graduate, usually fail to get a job due to our visa status, no matter how hard we studied Korean,” she explained.

Under the current law, undergraduate or graduate students who stay in Korea on a D-2 visa are allowed to work up to 30 hours a week. The D-2 visa, which is for students seeking to pursue academic courses at universities in Korea, is valid for two years.

If students wish to start a career in Korea after studying, they must change their visa status to a D-10 visa, also known as the job seeker visa, which allows holders to do job-seeking activities or short-term internships for six months.

Once job seekers are offered a job from local companies in industry sectors designated by the Korea government, they are eligible to change their status to an E-7 or work visa, which allows its holders to stay in the country for as long as five years.

This means students need to change their visa status to look for a job, and then change it again to start full-time work.

Of course, visa issues are secondary if there are no jobs available in the first place.

Kumar Suraj, a 29-year-old Indian graduate student at Hanyang University’s Division of International Studies, said there is a “gap between education and employment.”

“Many foreign students find it hard to keep track of job openings that accept foreign applicants. They can look for employment opportunities through portal sites, but most recruitment posts are focused on hiring Koreans,” said Suraj, who came to Korea in 2020 after graduating from Delhi University.

To pursue studies in Korean business strategy and marketing, he studied Korean through language courses offered by the Korean Cultural Center in New Delhi and Yonsei University’s online lessons for more than three years before coming to Korea.

Despite his high proficiency in Korean, backed by his level 5 TOPIK score and academic achievements, Suraj is unsure whether he can start a career here.

“There must be job opportunities out there for foreigners like me, but many of us don’t know how to get information about them. It would be nice if more Korean companies and universities could cooperate to host on-campus recruiting programs,” he said.