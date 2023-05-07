[Beyond Earth] ‘Space traffic control will be huge market’

Nara Space CEO Park Jae-pil holds up a cube satellite figure during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on May 2. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

As the global space race gets heated, more satellites will be launched into space. Dealing with the increasing number of satellites will be an enormous market.

Nara Space, a South Korean startup specializing in developing small satellites and providing solutions with satellite images of the Earth, is aiming to become a pioneer in the space traffic control sector.

“We think the market for controlling space traffic or markets related to space traffic will grow immensely,” Park Jae-pil, CEO of Nara Space, told The Korea Herald in an interview held at the space startup’s office in Seoul on May 2.

“Eventually, the time will come for the satellites that can fuel other satellites, clean up space garbage and even take down hostile satellites when needed,” he said.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global small satellite market is projected to grow to $12 billion in 2029 from $5.6 billion in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.5 percent.

As part of the government’s space projects, Nara Space has been working on the research and development of removing space garbage. Park noted the startup’s technology of operating satellites in close proximity to other satellites as a foundational technology that can be used in various areas.

Nara Space will look to become Korea’s first system integration company to put a nano satellite, which is developed with its technology and assembled by its personnel, into orbit in October. Named Observer-1A, the satellite will be loaded onto SpaceX’s launch vehicle Falcon 9 for space travel. The Observer-1A weighs 25 kilograms and is the size of a microwave.

“The satellite has a resolution of 1.5 meters. With our super-resolution technology, the satellite imagery service can be offered in a resolution of 0.5 meters. In that case, we will be able to provide global-level services by having the highest resolution given the size (of the satellite),” said Park.

The mission of the Observer-1A is to test the satellite’s image-taking capability and check whether it can capture certain places according to the planned schedule. The satellite will be able to take one image per orbit, which means that it will produce a satellite image every 90 minutes. The duration of the mission is expected to last between two and three years, according to the CEO.