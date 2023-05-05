[From the Scene] Art Busan moves beyond venue

"Philip Colbert Lobsteropolis in Busan" by Philip Colbert, created for Art Busan 2023, is on display at the Paradise Hotel Busan. (Courtesy of the Artist and The Page Gallery)

When Art Busan kicked off in 2012, South Korea's second-largest city Busan was an "art desert."

Twelve years later, the organizers claim the fair, which began Thursday, has helped the city turn into a thriving art destination in South Korea. And during this year's four-day air fair, the city’s vibrant art scene lights up beyond its home at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center.

For instance, at the Paradise Hotel Busan, about 3 kilometers from Bexco, British artist Philip Colbert’s large-scale lobster installation, created for Art Busan 2023, has been placed, quickly becoming a popular photo spot among visitors.

And there is “Art Shuttle,” run by the organizers, which take fair-goers, albeit only for VIPs, to studios, galleries and other art-related venues in the port city.

“We do not just focus on trading art. Our aim has been to provide a diverse range of experiences and touring opportunities for everyone visiting the fair and the city,” Jeong Seok-ho, managing director of Art Busan, told The Korea Herald.

“This way, we believe more people will appreciate art, and it will eventually lead the market to expand,” he added.