LowCarbon strikes partnership with Florida for hydrogen energy biz

From left: Low Carbon America CEO Henry J. Jeong, vice president of Ocean Green Hydrogen Hani S. Banoub, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and vice president of LowCarbon Kim Seok-bung pose for a photo during a MOA signing ceremony at a hotel in Seoul, April 26. (LowCarbon)

A South Korean climate tech company LowCarbon said Friday it struck up a partnership with the state of Florida in a bid to ramp up its efforts to construct research hubs for clean hydrogen technology in the United States and expand its presence in the US hydrogen market.

Via a memorandum of agreement signed at a hotel in Seoul on April 26, LowCarbon said it is expected to participate in the $8 billion clean hydrogen hub project sought by the US Department of Energy and the Floridian government.

For the project, LowCarbon will be supplying and distributing clean hydrogen, establishing cooperation and partnerships with diverse parties involved in the construction of research labs for Florida's clean hydrogen hub project, and making use of the company's carbon capture utilization and direct air capture technologies in a slew of aerospace industry sites such as Kennedy Space Center.

Moreover, LowCarbon said it is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its clean hydrogen production plant at the Mulberry site in Florida on June 6.

"I am very happy and honored to be able to jointly sign the MoU (with LowCarbon),” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an interview shortly after the inking the MoU.

"LowCarbon's carbon capture technology is really positive, and we will work together to build a clean hydrogen hub in a strategic area in central Florida." he said.

The MoU between the US state and LowCarbon comes as LowCarbon signed a three-way memorandum of understanding with the aerospace economic development agency of Florida 'Space Florida' and Ocean Green Hydrogen, back in on Feb. 22, for the initiation of Florida's clean hydrogen hub project.

“LowCarbon is expected to expand their hydrogen energy supply industry across the United States by collaborating with the Florida state government's clean energy policies beyond the state of Florida,” said an official from LowCarbon in a press statement.