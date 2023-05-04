[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

The Plaza introduces carnation cakes and bouquets The Plaza presents carnation cakes and bouquets in celebration of the "family month" of May. Boulangerie the Plaza, the hotel’s French bakery and cafe, is selling carnation cakes for 58,000 won. Reservations can be made on Naver and through the restaurant reservation app Catchtable. Carnation bouquets, baskets and vases can be bought at the hotel’s flower shop, Xystum. Visitors must make a prior reservation through Naver. Carnation bouquets and baskets cost 120,000 won and 200,000 won. Vases cost 150,000 won. For more details, visit the Plaza’s website.

Grand Hyatt Seoul launches Francis Coppola Chef promotion Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Steak House will introduce various wine pairing menus and Francis Ford Coppola wines. The Francis Coppola Chef fine dining promotion invites chef Tim Bodell from Francis Ford Coppola. Chef Bodell will present various menus to match the winery’s famous Coppola Diamond Collection. The restaurant’s promotion will be available from May 11 to 13. Reservations can be made by phone or through Grand Hyatt Seoul’s official website. For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.

Four Points by Sheraton Josun, Seoul Station marks 8th anniversary Four Points by Sheraton Josun, Seoul Station will bring back two popular packages in celebration of its 8th anniversary. The “Breakfast Package” includes breakfast for two at the Eatery and a 10 percent lunch discount. Prices start from 126,880 won. The “Gift Package” offers 30,000 won in credits for food and beverages and a 10 percent discount for lunch at the Eatery. Prices start at 150,000 won. Both packages are sold through May 8 and are available to guests who are staying at the hotel from May 8 to Aug. 31. For inquiries, call (02) 6070-7000.

Grand Walkerhill Seoul presents the 'Family Together' package Grand Walkerhill Seoul offers three promotional deals for visiting families. The “With Kids” package includes a stay in the Deluxe Suite room, tickets to the hotel’s Theatre des Lumieres and a breakfast buffet. Prices start at 367,000 won. The “Mom and Daddy” package includes a stay in the Club Suite room, breakfast and tickets to the hotel’s Wellness Sauna. Prices start from 379,000 won. An Art Floral class and a stay at the Douglas House Deluxe room are offered in the “With Mom” package. This can only be used from Tuesdays to Thursdays and prices start at 329,000 won. For more information, call (02) 1670-0005.