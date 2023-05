A striking street mural by the Korean graphic art guru Grafflex transforms Myeongdong Street in Jung-gu, Seoul. The artwork was displayed as a part of the Myeongdong Festival 2023, which takes place between April 30-May 7. This collaboration with Lotte Department Store stretches 200 meters from the store's Young Plaza to the Myeongdong Arts Theater.

By Moon Joon-hyun ( ethan_moon@heraldcorp.com