 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Life&Style

Korea Museum Week kicks off, brings sustainability, well-being together

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : May 3, 2023 - 13:23       Updated : May 3, 2023 - 13:23

Kim Kyeong-hee (right), senior curator at Whanki Museum, explains the representative works of Kim Whanki at the Korea Museum Week's press conference on Tuesday. (Korea Museum Week)
Kim Kyeong-hee (right), senior curator at Whanki Museum, explains the representative works of Kim Whanki at the Korea Museum Week's press conference on Tuesday. (Korea Museum Week)

Korea Museum Week kicked off Wednesday with 280 museums and art galleries nationwide participating in the event that runs through May 28.

"Korea has hosted Museum Week since 2012 in celebration of International Museum Day, May 18," said Kim Yong-sam, CEO of the National Museum Foundation of Korea, at a press conference held at Whanki Museum in Seoul, Tuesday.

More than 600 events and festivals have been prepared for this year's edition, which Kim noted as a major accomplishment compared a decade ago when the event started out with 83 programs.

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the International Council of Museums' (ICOM) Korean committee, Korea Museum Week is being held under the theme "Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing."

Seventeen museums are focusing primarily on the themes of people's everyday challenges concerning the environment, such as waste and pollution. Exhibitions in those museums transform those issues into art, raising the viewers' awareness and informing them of future impact, according to the organizers.

Global health and well-being are the concerns of some 19 museums, which suggest ways to improve mental health of people of all ages.

Fabien Yoon, a model, TV host and honorary ambassador of Korea Museum Week, shared his excitement about getting involved in programs that are also made accessible to people with disabilities.

"I recently took part in assisting visually handicapped participants to experience the exhibition at the Whanki Museum," Yoon said.

"I was impressed by the amazing creativity of each participant, as they drew their own impressions of the artist’s works on canvas. Their works are also part of the exhibition for the museum-goers to view."

Aside from exhibition viewings, the Korea Museum Week hosts a variety of events including art experience workshops, stamp tours, performances and lectures, as well as online events.

Details of exhibitions and events are available at the Korea Museum Week’s official website.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114