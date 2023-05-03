 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

N. Korea's youth holds rally against S. Korea-US deterrence deal

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2023 - 09:46       Updated : May 3, 2023 - 09:46
This photo released on March 18 shows North Korean youths enlisting for the military in protest of ongoing joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States (KCNA)
This photo released on March 18 shows North Korean youths enlisting for the military in protest of ongoing joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States (KCNA)

North Korean youth and students held a rally to denounce a recent agreement reached by the leaders of South Korea and the United States on strengthening US extended deterrence, Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that the protest was held in South Hwanghae province the previous day to "sternly punish" the US and South Korea, or what it called a "gangster" and "puppet" state, respectively.

The KCNA said the participants, full of determination for revenge, burned an effigy depicting the "invaders and provocateurs," apparently referring to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden.

The protesters also slammed Yoon's state visit to Washington as the "most hostile, aggressive and humiliating act of subjugating to the US" and a move to stage a "nuclear war" against the North, it added.

Yoon and Biden held a summit in Washington last week and announced the adoption of the Washington Declaration on strengthening US extended deterrence against the North's threats.

Extended deterrence refers to the US commitment to mobilizing all of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114