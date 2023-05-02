JR brings together projects from around the world in Seoul

"Women Are Heroes, Action in Favela Morro da Providencia, Favela by Day, Rio de Janeiro" by JR (JR-ART.NET)

French artist JR claims to own the largest gallery in the world -- the walls around the cities he travels to. The photographer has earned global recognition in his creation of participatory projects across the world that deliver powerful messages in collaboration with citizens. The photographer has unveiled his first large-scale exhibition in Seoul at the Lotte Museum of Art, introducing his projects and helping people understand the intention behind his works. JR has carried out a number of participatory projects -- from the Paris suburbs to the slums of Brazil and the streets of Istanbul. Creating huge portraits of little known people from the local communities, JR seeks to bring about a change in perception about the world. “My aim was always to let the work speak for itself,” says a quote from the artist written on the wall.

JR speaks to the press on Tuesday at the Lotte Museum of Art in Seoul. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

JR started his career in art by creating street graffiti. In 2001, he began documenting fellow graffiti artists in action with a camera he found by chance, which led him to pursue a life as an artist. The artist’s life-changing camera is on display at the exhibition. His “Women Are Heroes” project was started in 2008 after the artist learned about the deaths of three young men in the Morro da Providencia favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the subsequent riots ignited by the involvement of the Brazilian military. Working with the town's residents for a month, he took photographs of the eyes and faces of the local women, including some related to the murdered men. The blown-up images were pasted on 40 buildings along the hillside of the favela with the giant faces and eyes staring down at Rio.

An installation view of the exhibition's "The Wrinkles of the City" section at JR's solo exhibition at the Lotte Museum of Art in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)