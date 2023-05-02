[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jisoo, Lisa set record on Spotify with solo songs

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Jisoo of Blackpink set a record on Spotify with her solo song, “Flower,” which fronted the album “Me.” It took the single only 32 days to generate 100 million streams, a record time for a K-pop female soloist. This replaces the record Lisa set with “Money” that achieved the feat in 37 days. Meanwhile, Lisa surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify with her first solo album “Lalisa” as of last week. She became the first K-pop solo artist to reach the milestone on the platform and the second K-pop female musician to do so, after Blackpink. EP “Lalisa,” from 2021, consists of two tracks -- the lead track of the same title and “Money.” Ateez to tour Asia from July

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez will hit five cities in Asia this summer, announced agency KQ Entertainment on Tuesday. It will hold concerts in Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Manila from July 8 to Sept. 16 as part of its tour titled “The Fellowship: Break The Wall.” On Tuesday and Wednesday, it will go live in Tokyo in an encore concert for fans in Japan. It is an extension of the one held in Seoul last week, its first encore concert from the tour that started in Seoul last year. Before the live show started, the band surprised fans with a teaser trailer that announced that the eight-member act will be bringing out a new album in June. Its latest music was single “Spin Off: From The Witness” that came out in December 2022. Its eighth EP, “The World Ep. 1: Movement,” released in July last year hit Billboard 200 at No. 3. Le Sserafim tops iTunes chart in 12 regions with 1st LP

(Credit: Source Music)

The first studio album from Le Sserafim, “Unforgiven,” landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 12 regions. The titular track was No. 1 on its top songs chart in three regions and the music video garnered 10 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday, about 17 hours since the release. The 13-track album sold more than 1.38 million copies in preorders, raising expectations for the LP to become its second million-seller after its second EP “Antifragile.” Meanwhile, the quintet uploaded a photograph of them on Tuesday to mark its first anniversary. It also shared a video of them practicing the choreography for “Blue Frame,” a song from its debut album, and was expected to celebrate the anniversary with a livestream later in the day. AB6IX to host world tour

(Credit: Brand New Music)