 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Free admission to Buddhist temples begins Thursday

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : May 2, 2023 - 15:42       Updated : May 2, 2023 - 15:42
Cultural Heritage Administration Head Choi Eung-chon (left) and Ven. Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, greet each other at the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall in Seoul, Monday (Yonhap)
Cultural Heritage Administration Head Choi Eung-chon (left) and Ven. Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, greet each other at the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall in Seoul, Monday (Yonhap)

Sixty-five Buddhist temples of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, will waive admission fees to the general public from Thursday.

However, temples managed by cities or provincial governments, such as the Bomunsa Temple in Incheon and the Goransa Temple in South Chungcheong Province, will continue to charge admission fees.

The final decision was made on Monday through a memorandum of understanding signed between the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism at the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall in Seoul.

Since South Korea's major Buddhist temples are situated in scenic mountains and national parks, even hikers passing through the temples were being charged admission fees. The fees ranged from 1,000 won ($0.77) to 6,000 won per person.

Free admission starts Thursday when the revised Cultural Heritage Protection Act, which requires the state to make up for the loss of admission fees, takes effect. A total of 41.9 billion won ($32 million) was allocated for the purpose this year.

Under the revised law, the CHA will accept applications for government grants from private owners or managers of state-designated cultural heritage properties that do not charge admission fees until June 30. The government grants should be used for management and preservation purposes.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114