[Photo News] The House of GM

American multinational automotive company General Motors said Tuesday it will open its first collective brand space in Korea called "The House of GM" on Friday. The space, inspired by GM's heritage site, Factory One, will be used to showcase the firm's company values, US culture and lifestyles. There will also be a variety of events for visitors to enjoy, including test drives, DIY workshops and gifts for child visitors in celebration of Children's Day, which will be distributed until Sunday. The space is located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, and will be open for the month of May.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com