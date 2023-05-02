 Back To Top
Sports

Mallorca's Lee Kang-in stays hot with 6th goal of season

By Yonhap
Published : May 2, 2023 - 09:30       Updated : May 2, 2023 - 09:30
Lee Kang-in of RCD Mallorca (right) celebrates with teammate Vedat Muriqi after scoring a goal against Athletic Club during the clubs' La Liga match at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Monday. (EPA)
Lee Kang-in of RCD Mallorca (right) celebrates with teammate Vedat Muriqi after scoring a goal against Athletic Club during the clubs' La Liga match at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Monday. (EPA)

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has scored his sixth goal of the top Spanish league season for RCD Mallorca, reaching a milestone in the process.

Lee netted Mallorca's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Athletic Club in the latest La Liga action at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Monday.

Lee one-timed home a pass from Vedat Muriqi inside the box in the 58th minute, left all alone while Muriqi drew multiple defenders near the goal.

This was Lee's third goal in three matches and sixth goal this season to go along with four assists.

With that total, Lee became the first South Korean player to reach double figures in combined goals and assists in a La Liga season.

Lee was lifted in favor of Antonio Sanchez in the 85th minute and walked off the pitch to a standing ovation.

Mallorca, however, failed to make Lee's goal stand and conceded a late equalizer to Inaki Williams on a penalty to settle for the draw.

According to a statistics site FotMob, Lee was a perfect 6-for-6 in successful dribbles, and won 11 of his 15 ground duels.

Also on Monday, Lee earned a nomination for a place on the La Liga Team of the Season, as one of 18 midfielders on the shortlist.

Lee will be up against the likes of FC Barcelona stars Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri; the Real Madrid trio of Federico Valverde, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos; and Real Sociedad stalwart Brais Mendez.

Lee is the lone Mallorca candidate in the midfield position, and one of just two overall from the team, along with Muriqi for the attacker position. (Yonhap)

