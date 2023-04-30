 Back To Top
Entertainment

Classical music returns to Gyechon Village with world-class performances

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : May 1, 2023 - 16:53       Updated : May 1, 2023 - 16:53
Poster for the Ninth Gyechon Classic Festival (Korea National University of Arts)
Poster for the Ninth Gyechon Classic Festival (Korea National University of Arts)

The Ninth Gyechon Classic Music Festival, organized by Chung Mong-koo Foundation and Korea National University of Arts, is set to return from May 26 to 28 at Gyechon Village in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.

The festival will bring back its three-day schedule following pandemic-caused disruptions in recent years. In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was held online only and last year, the festival was a two-day affair.

Three different concerts are scheduled over the three days: "Starlight Concert," "Park Concert" and "Midnight Concert."

"Starlight Concert" on May 26 will feature a performance by KBS Symphony Orchestra led by Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen. Pianist Anna Vinnitskaya will perform with the orchestra.

On May 27 and 28, the "Park Concert" will feature performances by Gyechon Starlight Orchestra and OnDream Ensemble. A jazz performance by the Jazz Leaders' Project will take the stage during the "Midnight Concert." Other public programs like "Gyechon Sunset Run" and "Picture Book Reading" are scheduled at Gyechon Elementary School over these two days.

Performances by pianists Park Jae-hong and Cho Jae-hyuck, Korea National University of Arts' Wind Orchestra and a string quartet performance by Arete Quartet are also planned over the three-day festival.

Those who are interested in attending Gyechon Classic Music Festival can apply on Naver with a short explanation as to why they are interested in attending by Tuesday. Selected applicants will be informed individually on Thursday.

Admission is free and a paid shuttle bus service is available for those who apply in advance.

Program details are available on Naver and on the K-Arts Creative website.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
