National

South Korea sees soaring refugee claims by Russians

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 30, 2023 - 18:13       Updated : Apr 30, 2023 - 18:13
South Korean Ministry of Justice
South Korean Ministry of Justice

More than 1,000 Russian nationals applied for refugee status in the first three months of this year in South Korea, surpassing last year’s total.

According to Ministry of Justice statistics, out of the 4,057 refugee applications lodged between January and March, 26 percent, or 1,056, were made by Russians. This is more than the 1,038 received from Russians over the whole of last year.

South Korea has completed a review of 1,685 applications for recognition of refugee status out of the 4,057 applications in the first quarter of this year. But only 1.4 percent or 25 have been granted protection here.

Earlier this year, the Justice Ministry earlier told reporters that Russians deserting the country to flee mobilization to the war in Ukraine would not qualify for refugee protection.



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
