K-Royal Culture Festival returns with spring edition

A performance marking the K-Royal Culture Festival's opening in front of the Heungnyemun gate at Gyeongbokgung in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

The spring edition of the K-Royal Culture Festival offers a range of programs that can be enjoyed at Seoul's royal palaces through May 7.

The biannual festival showcases a variety of cultural heritage events and artistic performances that take place across five Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces -- Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung and Gyeonghuigung. Jongmyo, a royal shrine housing the ancestral tablets of Joseon kings and queens, and Sajikdan, a Joseon altar used for praying for a bountiful harvest, will also be joining in the festivities.

Under the theme, "Time Travel: King Yeongjo, Opening Honghwamun Gate," the spring program celebrates the 40th anniversary of the reinstatement of Changgyeonggung's original name with a reenactment of King Yeongjo’s (1694–1776) 50th birthday celebrations. King Yeongjo was the 21st king of Joseon.

During the Japanese colonial era, the palace was turned into a park with a zoo, museum and gardens, and was renamed Changgyeongwon, meaning Changgyeong park.

From Tuesday to Saturday, a series of royal court banquet programs will be available, mainly at Changgyeonggung.

On Tuesday, a drama performance depicting the preparations for King Yeongjo's birthday ceremony will be held at noon and at 3 p.m. The 80-minute performance involving audience participation will also be live-streamed through the K-Royal Culture Festival's official Instagram.

From Wednesday to Friday, visitors can take part in the actual preparations for the court banquet. The hands-on event involves cooking, painting and dancing to traditional music, and will be held three times daily at 10 p.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., at various spots within Changgyeonggung. Those who wish to participate can book a spot through the K-Royal Culture Festival website.