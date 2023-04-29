Park Eun-bin, "Decision to Leave" win top honors at Baeksang Arts Awards

Park Chan-wook's romantic thriller movie "Decision to Leave" and Park Eun-bin, who starred in the drama series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," have taken top honors at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards.

"Decision to Leave" won the grand prize in the movie category at the 59th awards ceremony on Friday night. Park Chan-wook clinched best director and Chinese actress Tang Wei received best actress for her role in the movie.

The period thriller "The Night Owl" won the best film award, and its director Ahn Tae-jin and lead actor Ryu Jun-yeol were awarded for rookie director and best actor, respectively.

The best screenplay award went to Jung Ju-ri of "Next Sohee," a movie about workplace tragedy.

In the TV category, Park Eun-bin, who played the autistic lawyer in the legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," picked up the grand prize.