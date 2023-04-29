 Back To Top
Entertainment

Park Eun-bin, "Decision to Leave" win top honors at Baeksang Arts Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2023 - 13:47       Updated : Apr 29, 2023 - 13:47

Park Chan-wook's romantic thriller movie "Decision to Leave" and Park Eun-bin, who starred in the drama series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," have taken top honors at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards.

"Decision to Leave" won the grand prize in the movie category at the 59th awards ceremony on Friday night. Park Chan-wook clinched best director and Chinese actress Tang Wei received best actress for her role in the movie.

The period thriller "The Night Owl" won the best film award, and its director Ahn Tae-jin and lead actor Ryu Jun-yeol were awarded for rookie director and best actor, respectively.

The best screenplay award went to Jung Ju-ri of "Next Sohee," a movie about workplace tragedy.

In the TV category, Park Eun-bin, who played the autistic lawyer in the legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," picked up the grand prize.

Actress Park Eun-bin poses for a photo on the red carpet of the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony in Incheon on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actress Park Eun-bin poses for a photo on the red carpet of the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony in Incheon on Friday. (Yonhap)

Yoo In-shik garnered best director for the series, which aired on cable channel ENA and was also streamed on Netflix.

"I wish to remember Young-woo's journey of recognizing, accepting and embracing her life for a long time," Park said in her acceptance speech.

Netflix sensation "The Glory" took the best drama award, with Song Hye-kyo and Lim Ji-yeon receiving best actress and best supporting actress for their roles in the revenge thriller.

"I won the prize, Yeon-jin, I'm so thrilled right now," Song said in her acceptance speech, recreating a famous line from the drama.

The best actor award went to Lee Sung-min who played the iconic chaebol chairman in JTBC's hit drama "Reborn Rich."

Park Hae-young won best screenplay for "My Liberation Notes," which aired on JTBC.

The Baeksang Arts Awards, launched in 1965, is one of the most prestigious entertainment award shows in South Korea, encompassing the fields of TV, film and theater.

The ceremony was held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul. (Yonhap)

