'Young Korean Artists' explores museum as space at MMCA in Gwancheon

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea has brought South Korea’s emerging artists to the fore at exhibitions dedicated to young artists since the state museum was founded in 1986. “Young Korean Artists” is the museum's longest-running program that aims to discover young artists.

Thirteen emerging artists and collectives recommended by the state museum's curators and art experts are participating in this year's exhibition titled “Young Korean Artists 2023: Annotating the Museum,” which opened April 27 at the museum’s Gwacheon venue in Gyeonggi Province.

The artists include architects, furniture designers, graphic designers, photographers and media artists whose works offer visitors an opportunity to experience the museum space in a myriad of ways. Created using their own visual vocabulary, the artworks focus on the space, exhibitions and experiences connected to the museum.