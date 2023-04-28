[Photo News] Yoo Ji-an's moon jar series on display at Lotte Hotel Seoul

"Beyond the Ocean_The Moon" by Yoo Ji-an is on display at Lotte Hotel in Seoul (Lotte Hotel)

A total of 20 craft works by contemporary mother-of-pearl artist Yoo Ji-an are on display at Lotte Hotel in Seoul. Yoo has created sculptures inspired by Korea’s traditional craftsmanship, pioneering the genre of contemporary mother-of-pearl art.

The exhibition “On the Path of Time” features the artist’s “The Moon” series at the hotel’s lobby and lounge “Le Salon” on the 16th floor.

One of Yoo’s moon jars created with mother-of-pearl, part of “The Moon” series, was given as a gift to US President Joe Biden by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to the White House in Washington on Tuesday.

Yoo's works will be on showcased until June 27 at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul.