 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Life&Style

[Photo News] Yoo Ji-an's moon jar series on display at Lotte Hotel Seoul

By Park Yuna
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 21:27       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 21:27
"Beyond the Ocean_The Moon" by Yoo Ji-an is on display at Lotte Hotel in Seoul (Lotte Hotel)

A total of 20 craft works by contemporary mother-of-pearl artist Yoo Ji-an are on display at Lotte Hotel in Seoul. Yoo has created sculptures inspired by Korea’s traditional craftsmanship, pioneering the genre of contemporary mother-of-pearl art.

The exhibition “On the Path of Time” features the artist’s “The Moon” series at the hotel’s lobby and lounge “Le Salon” on the 16th floor.

One of Yoo’s moon jars created with mother-of-pearl, part of “The Moon” series, was given as a gift to US President Joe Biden by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to the White House in Washington on Tuesday.

Yoo's works will be on showcased until June 27 at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114