Beauty of Korean craftsmanship to be celebrated in London

South Korea’s contemporary craftsmanship will be introduced in London to coincide with London Craft Week, bringing together 11 Korean craft masters and artists at the exhibition “Light of Weaving: Labour-Hand-Hours” from May 11 to June 30.

The exhibition at the Korean Cultural Centre UK will feature works by successful Korean craft masters and unique work inspired by traditional Korean craftwork. Among the artists is Jeong Da-hye, winner of the 2022 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, whose works are based on traditional horsehair craftsmanship -- a skill in rapid decline in Korea.

Master Cho Dae-yong, designated as Korea’s Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 114, is a fourth-generation bamboo blind maker whose works were featured in the hit Netflix series "Kingdom." His newly created bamboo blinds that feature green and purple colors will be on display at the exhibition.