Life&Style

Beauty of Korean craftsmanship to be celebrated in London

By Park Yuna
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 16:54       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 17:05
"Horsehair Object"by Jeong Da-hye (KCCUK)

South Korea’s contemporary craftsmanship will be introduced in London to coincide with London Craft Week, bringing together 11 Korean craft masters and artists at the exhibition “Light of Weaving: Labour-Hand-Hours” from May 11 to June 30.

The exhibition at the Korean Cultural Centre UK will feature works by successful Korean craft masters and unique work inspired by traditional Korean craftwork. Among the artists is Jeong Da-hye, winner of the 2022 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, whose works are based on traditional horsehair craftsmanship -- a skill in rapid decline in Korea.

Master Cho Dae-yong, designated as Korea’s Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 114, is a fourth-generation bamboo blind maker whose works were featured in the hit Netflix series "Kingdom." His newly created bamboo blinds that feature green and purple colors will be on display at the exhibition.

"Bamboo Blind" by Cho Dae-yong (KCCUK)

Other participating artists are Cheon Woo-sun, Ha Shin-hyeok, Jang Jae-nyoung, Kim Yi-kyung, Kwon Jung-mo, Lee Kyou-hong, Lee Young-sun, Park Sung-youl and Shin Hea-lim.

London Craft Week 2023 will he held from May 14 to 15 and showcase a wide range of craft disciplines including brush lettering, textiles, stone-carving, ceramics and jewelry through exhibitions and a series of artist talk sessions.

Talk sessions with Cho and Jeong will be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 11 at the Korean Cultural Centre UK. The opening reception will kick off at 6 p.m. on May 10, which will accompany the live demonstration by Cho.

The exhibition aims to shed light on Korean aesthetics through the concept of “Weaving” and is organized by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, the Korean Cultural Centre UK and Soluna Art Group.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
