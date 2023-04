“The love we received was beyond expectation,” says AOORA. Known for his remixes of Korean and Indian music and his reaction videos, the K-pop singer held his first K-pop concert in Jammu, India. In this episode, we learn about AOORA’s passion for bringing Korea and India together, his experience in Jammu and his latest collaboration with Aksh Baghla.

Kim Soo-young and Noh Seong-min contributed to this report.

By Kim Min-jung ( minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com Hugh Hong ( hughhong@heraldcorp.com