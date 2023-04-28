 Back To Top
Sports

Son Heung-min nets 9th goal of Premier League season, 1 away from extending streak

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 09:39       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 09:39
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur scores a goal against Manchester United during the clubs' Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday. (Reuters)
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur is now a goal away from scoring in double figures for the seventh consecutive Premier League season.

Son netted the second-half equalizer in Spurs' 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday, salvaging a key point in a race for a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

It was Son's ninth goal in the league and 13th in all competitions this season.

Son made his Premier League debut with Spurs in 2015, and has scored in double digits every season since the 2016-2017 campaign. That run includes Son's Golden Boot-winning season in 2021-2022, when he netted 23 goals to tie Mohamed Salah of Liverpool for the league lead.

With his 144th goal in all competitions for Tottenham, Son has broken a tie with former England international Jermaine Defoe to grab the sole possession of sixth place on Spurs' all-time scoring list.

Son scored in the 79th minute, poking home a low cross by Harry Kane with his right foot.

This was the 24th goal that Son has scored off an assist by Kane, tied with Frank Lampard's 24 assists for Didier Drogba for Chelsea for the most helpers by one player for a single teammate in Premier League history.

"I think it was a great second half," Son said of Spurs' two-goal rally in the final 45 minutes after conceding the first two goals. "We didn't deserve to go down 2-0. We played quite well in the second half, but just not happy that we didn't get three points."

With this draw, Spurs stayed in fifth place with 54 points, keeping their fading top-four hopes alive.

Manchester United are still holding down the fourth and final spot for a ticket to next season's Champions League at 60 points. Man United have two matches in hand on Spurs, who have five matches remaining this season. (Yonhap)

