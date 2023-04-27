 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Fewer multicultural students advancing to university

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 27, 2023 - 18:05       Updated : Apr 27, 2023 - 18:12
(123rf)
(123rf)

The percentage of children from multicultural families entering university has sharply fallen behind the total figure for all kids in South Korea, data showed Thursday.

As of 2021, 4 in 10 multicultural kids were admitted to higher education institutions, according to data suggested by the Prime Minister's Office. This showed a contrast from the nationwide general figure, as over 70 percent of Koreans advanced to higher education.

The gap between the figure for Koreans overall and that of multicultural families widened to 31 percentage points in 2021, compared to 18 percentage points in 2018.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pledged to tackle the widening gap for multicultural children, primarily by augmenting basic Korean language classes and strengthening mentorship and vocational programs. Korean language classes will increase to 570 by 2024, up 30 percent from 2022.

This will be part of the five-year basic plan for multicultural families in Korea approved by the Multicultural Family Policy Committee meeting under the Prime Minister's Office.

"Fewer multicultural children tend to follow up on school curriculum," Han said Thursday in a speech at a meeting held at the Government Complex Seoul.

"(Seoul) will expand basic education programs to narrow the education achievement gap."

Han added that administrative support will be provided for some 30,000 spouses and children of multicultural families who leave Korea upon divorce or the death of a family member.

Korea is home to 1.12 million people categorized as being in a multicultural family. That number includes some 290,000 multicultural kids, with 60 percent of them eligible to attend either preschool, primary school or secondary school, aged between 7 and 18.

Those among them who have lived in Korea for more than 15 years accounted for 40 percent in 2021.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114