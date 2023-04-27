[News Focus] Why does Washington Declaration matter?

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and US President Joe Biden inspect an honor guard at an official welcoming event ahead of their summit at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday. (Yonhap - Pool photo)

The leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed to launch a “Nuclear Consultative Group” to enable the allies to jointly conduct nuclear planning and sketch out scenarios of how the allies can use the US nuclear arsenal in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack. The establishment of the NCG is the key part of the “Washington Declaration,” tailored to show the allies’ commitment to enhancing the viability of extended deterrence, which the US’ commitment to deter or respond to coercion and external attacks on US allies and partners with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear weaponry. The declaration was signed by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday at a critical juncture when the nuclear policy debate has continued to evolve in South Korea amid North Korea’s persisting explicit threats to strike targets in South Korean territory with tactical nuclear weapons.

South Korea's Defense Ministry on Thursday announces that it displays banners commemorating the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance on the exterior walls of the War Memorial of Korea and the Defense Convention in Yongsan-gu in central Seoul, from Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Kookbang Daily)

Significance and security implications Despite the 70-year history of the alliance, Wednesday marks the first time that the allies have codified their commitment to strengthening the viability of US extended deterrence in a standalone document signed by the two leaders. The NCG is an unprecedented bilateral consultative mechanism that focuses exclusively on sharing information about the operation of US nuclear assets and on joint nuclear planning in the event of a conflict with North Korea The group aims to “strengthen extended deterrence, discuss nuclear and strategic planning, and manage the threat to the nonproliferation regime posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” the declaration said, referring to North Korea by its official name. “I think the allies are taking extended deterrence to the next level,” Patrick Cronin, Asia-Pacific security chair at the Hudson Institute, told The Korea Herald. “South Korea will have a voice in nuclear planning that the US government will not be able to ignore. That amounts to a type of nuclear power sharing.” The allies have operated different mechanisms to discuss ways to enhance the credibility and viability of US extended deterrence. The Deterrence Strategy Committee is designed to hold talks between South Korea’s Defense Ministry and the US Defense Department. The Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group -- which consists of South Korea and US vice ministers of foreign affairs and defense -- aims to have broad policy discussion and deliver a strategic message to the Kim Jong-un regime. “But the Nuclear Consultative Group is solely tailored to share information, consultation, joint planning on the operation of (US) nuclear assets, and it operates at a vice-ministerial level,” a senior official at the Defense Ministry said Thursday on condition of anonymity. “The purpose of the new consultative body is to serve as a platform that consolidates and integrates the government efforts of the US and South Korea, and the results of its discussions are reported directly to the commander in chief of each country,” the official said, highlighting that the group shows the whole-of-government approach of the allies to strengthen US extended deterrence. The NCG is a standing body and holds regular meetings four times a year.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left ) and US President Joe Biden smile during an official welcoming ceremony at the White House in Washington, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Pros Kim Hyun-wook, director general of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, pointed out that the US had not shared any information on its nuclear weapons and nuclear and strategic weapon operations plans in case of contingencies on the Korean Peninsula. There had been no bilateral consultations on the matter. But the Washington Declaration reflects joint efforts to build up a new mechanism that allows South Korea to play a bigger role and increase engagement in the multistage process to strengthen US extended deterrence. The declaration was announced five months after South Korean and the US defense leaders agreed at the Security Consultative Meeting last November that both would work together to establish the four-stage mechanism consisting of information sharing, consultation, strategy planning and execution. “It is unprecedented for the US to share information on its nuclear weapons, conduct joint nuclear planning, and execute plans jointly with another country at a bilateral level,” Kim told The Korea Herald. “Therefore, the establishment of the NCG is a groundbreaking step.” NATO operates the multilateral Nuclear Planning Group, which is a senior body that covers a broad range of nuclear policy matters and comprises 30 members, except for France. But among the members, the US and the United Kingdom, which are part of five nuclear-weapon states, play a pivotal role. Toby Dalton, a senior fellow and co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the establishment of the NCG “shows the US treating South Korea on par with its other allies, and in some ways going beyond what it does with other allies.” “The new group can discuss each side’s interests and objectives in various possible contingencies and come up with the best joint options for how to respond,” Dalton told The Korea Herald. Under the Washington Declaration, South Korea’s to-be-established Strategic Command will conduct new table-top exercises with US Strategic Command which oversees the country’s nuclear triad. The outcomes of the discussion-based tabletop exercises develop into nuclear planning. South Korea and the US forces stage exercises involving strategic assets based on the plans. “I find it hard to believe that anyone could perceive that it (the declaration) harms the ROK. The only people I can imagine complaining about are the zealots who believe that anything short of acquiring nuclear weapons is insufficient for South Korean security,” he said, referring to South Korea by the acronym of its official name, Republic of Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (standing, right) speaks during a meeting of the central military commission of the ruling Workers' Party on April 10, 2023, in this photo provided by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency.(Yonhap)