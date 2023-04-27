 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea completes project to improve command system against ballistic missiles

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2023 - 10:14       Updated : Apr 27, 2023 - 10:14
This image from Thursday depicts the operations of the Korea Theater Missile Operation Cell. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)
This image from Thursday depicts the operations of the Korea Theater Missile Operation Cell. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)

South Korea has completed a development project to improve a command and control system overseeing defense operations against ballistic missiles, the state arms procurement agency said Thursday, amid efforts to bolster response capabilities against Pyongyang's military threats.

Earlier this month, the defense ministry gave combat approval for the improvements to the Korea Theater Missile Operation Cell after the project first began in 2019, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The KTMO-CELL conducts round-the-clock centralized operations against the missiles from processing their radar tracks sent by surveillance systems to assigning arms for interception systems.

DAPA said the improvements to the KTMO-CELL include reduced times in processing radar tracks and sending information, and enhanced interconnection capabilities of its tracking and interception systems.

"Through this project, (we) have established a defense system that not only responds immediately to ... ballistic missile launches from North Korea and others but also one that actively responds to the increasing ballistic missile threats near the Korean Peninsula and the changes to the operation environment in the future," it said in a release.

North Korea has continued to conduct major weapons tests this year, including the launch of a purported fuel-cell intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114