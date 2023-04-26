 Back To Top
Life&Style

Elly Cho imagines emergence of hybrid human species

By Park Yuna
Published : Apr 27, 2023 - 09:33       Updated : Apr 27, 2023 - 09:33
"Rise and Fall" by Elly Cho (courtesy of the artist)

Interdisciplinary artist Elly Cho’s solo exhibition “The Occupancy of the Self: Imagining Hybrid Moments” has kicked off at This is Not a Church, a cultural space in Seoul. Through different artistic practices, Cho explores the impact of climate change on the future environment.

The exhibition features artworks created using AI drawing tools, capturing the artist's imagination of the future with the potential emergence of a hybrid human species due to climate change.

The exhibition is part of Cho’s new documentary film in partnership with CJ OliveNetworks, where Cho explores the possibilities of the world through art and science.

“Cho’s approach to art making is largely inspired by the relationship between nature, environment and the viewer’s perception of nature based on their personal history. She approaches the subject matter of cultural landscapes in narrative form, and these narratives often relate to her own life experiences and memories,” the artist's website noted.

The exhibition opened Saturday with a dance performance directed by the artist and choreographed by Na Myeong-suk.

Based in Seoul, Cho holds a BA and MFA from the Slade School of Fine Art in London and an MA in Art Education from Columbia University, where she recently received a Teacher’s College Medal for Distinguished Service.

The exhibition runs through April 29.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
