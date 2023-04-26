 Back To Top
[Korea Quiz] Meal in a box

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 26, 2023 - 11:13       Updated : Apr 26, 2023 - 11:13

A typical Korean meal consists of bap (rice), guk (soup) and banchan (side dishes).

A portable meal packed in a box for school, work or a picnic is called "dosirak."

While records of dosirak go back to the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935), they became more popular during the period of rapid economic growth beginning in the 1960s.

Before school and office cafeterias were widespread, homemade dosirak packed in metal or plastic containers with compartments were a must.

A typical lunch dosirak would consist of rice with three to four banchan. Sometimes hot soup was brought in a separate thermos container.

Today, dosirak are not exclusively homemade. There are numerous vendors who specialize in convenient and healthy dosirak to-go.

Dosirak can also be found in many convenience stores across the country.

Answer: a)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
